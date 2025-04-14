Left Menu

Surat Embraces the Teachings of Bhagavad Gita

From April 9-11, 2025, Surat's Sardar Smriti Bhavan hosted a Bhagavad Gita course, featuring insights from notable figures like Paras Pandhi and Govind Kaka Dholakia. The event celebrated the religious text's teachings with participation from personalities and the Surat community, emphasizing devotion and commitment to the Gita.

Three-Day Bhagavad Gita Course Enlightens Surat with Devotion and Wisdom. Image Credit: ANI
A vibrant three-day course dedicated to the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita took place at Surat's Sardar Smriti Bhavan from April 9 to 11, 2025. Hosted by the Social Army Group, the series aimed to explore the spiritual essence through influential insights and educational discourses.

The event featured prominent speakers. Gujarat's respected orator, Paras Pandhi, delivered a profoundly insightful opening on the Gita's relevance, while Urvashi Ben Radhadiya enhanced the ambience with her Western Kirtan-style vocal performances. Esteemed figures such as Govind Kaka Dholakia further bridged the Gita's ancient wisdom with contemporary insights.

With the conclusion drawing inspiration from Paras Pandhi's call for daily Gita readings, the event highlighted Surat's collective devotion. The notable attendance by Education Minister Shri Prafulbhai Panseriya underscored the event's significance, fostering a commitment to the Gita's teachings across a gathered community eager to embrace its philosophical depth.

