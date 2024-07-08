Delhi Government Halts Teacher Transfers Amid Political Drama
The Delhi government has put the transfer of 5,000 teachers on hold following directives from Lt Governor V K Saxena. This decision came after a meeting between BJP leaders, teachers' representatives, and Saxena. AAP claims the transfers were a BJP conspiracy, while the Congress criticizes both parties for politicizing the issue.
Acting under orders from Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government has suspended the transfer of 5,000 school teachers who have been at the same institution for over a decade.
This decision follows a meeting between Delhi BJP officials, teachers' representatives, and Saxena in his office. AAP alleges that the transfers were part of a BJP conspiracy, whereas the Congress has denounced both AAP and BJP for turning the matter into a political spectacle.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi argued that the transfer orders were an attempt to derail educational progress in the region.
