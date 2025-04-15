Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Murshidabad: BJP Leader Calls for Central Intervention

Following violence over the Waqf Amendment Act in Murshidabad, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized the West Bengal government, alleging a law and order failure. He urged the long-term deployment of central forces, criticizing the state police as biased towards TMC. Meanwhile, state officials claim the situation is back to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:35 IST
West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of violent protests in Murshidabad over the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Leader of Opposition, launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government. Adhikari called for sustained deployment of central forces such as the CRPF and BSF, citing a complete breakdown of law and order.

Adhikari alleged that the West Bengal Police have become a "cadre" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, promising to speak out if the Hindu community faces targeted aggression. "The situation is dire; central forces must be present in full force," he asserted, arguing for their long-term presence to stabilize the region.

The clashes, which resulted in three fatalities, numerous injuries, and substantial property damage, have escalated tensions in the area. While the BJP accuses the TMC of endorsing the protests, TMC MP Bapi Halder faced criticism for incendiary comments. State police officials, however, assured that the situation has normalized, dismissing circulating rumors and emphasizing their control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

