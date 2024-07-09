Campus Protests in the Wake of Gaza Conflict: Students Face Disciplinary Action and Doxxing

After the Gaza protests, students at U.S. universities, particularly the University of Texas at Austin, are wary of the possible repercussions stemming from their involvement. Some students have reported incidents of doxxing and face disciplinary actions from their colleges.

Since October 7, Jewish groups have documented a significant rise in antisemitism coinciding with the beginning of the conflict. Sam Law, a graduate student at the university, was among those arrested for protesting the war, highlighting the climate of fear and uncertainty pervading campuses.

Despite having criminal trespass charges dropped, Law and his peers now confront potential academic penalties. As tensions continue, both pro-Palestinian and Jewish students find themselves navigating a complex landscape marked by discrimination and threats.

