Campus Protests in the Wake of Gaza Conflict: Students Face Disciplinary Action and Doxxing

Following protests against the Gaza war, students at U.S. universities like the University of Texas at Austin face potential repercussions including doxxing and disciplinary action. Jewish groups report a surge in antisemitism. Both pro-Palestinian and Jewish students experience unique challenges, with protests intensifying since the conflict began on October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:02 IST
After the Gaza protests, students at U.S. universities, particularly the University of Texas at Austin, are wary of the possible repercussions stemming from their involvement. Some students have reported incidents of doxxing and face disciplinary actions from their colleges.

Since October 7, Jewish groups have documented a significant rise in antisemitism coinciding with the beginning of the conflict. Sam Law, a graduate student at the university, was among those arrested for protesting the war, highlighting the climate of fear and uncertainty pervading campuses.

Despite having criminal trespass charges dropped, Law and his peers now confront potential academic penalties. As tensions continue, both pro-Palestinian and Jewish students find themselves navigating a complex landscape marked by discrimination and threats.

