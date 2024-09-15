Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes IP University as Student Commits Suicide

A 25-year-old MBA student, Gautam Kumar, tragically died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel at IP University in southwest Delhi. The incident occurred following his expulsion from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party, sparking protests from his classmates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes IP University as Student Commits Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident at IP University, a 25-year-old MBA student, identified as Gautam Kumar from Bihar's Vaishali, died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel. The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening, according to police reports.

Delhi Police received a distress call at around 6.20 pm, notifying them of the suicide at Dwarka North Police Station. Upon arrival, officers identified the deceased as Kumar, who was in his first year of the MBA program.

The university administration has yet to issue an official statement. Sources close to the incident revealed that Kumar had been upset due to his expulsion from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party. His classmates have since expressed their anger and sorrow by raising slogans against the university authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024