Tragedy Strikes IP University as Student Commits Suicide

In a heartbreaking incident at IP University, a 25-year-old MBA student, identified as Gautam Kumar from Bihar's Vaishali, died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel. The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening, according to police reports.

Delhi Police received a distress call at around 6.20 pm, notifying them of the suicide at Dwarka North Police Station. Upon arrival, officers identified the deceased as Kumar, who was in his first year of the MBA program.

The university administration has yet to issue an official statement. Sources close to the incident revealed that Kumar had been upset due to his expulsion from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party. His classmates have since expressed their anger and sorrow by raising slogans against the university authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)