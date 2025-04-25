Bund Yields Surge as Trade Tensions Ease and Euro Zone Rates Shift
Bund yields ended the week higher due to signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. China's potential tariff adjustments and ongoing trade talks influenced market behavior. Euro zone borrowing costs also increased, impacting European Central Bank decisions. Analysts remain cautious about the long-term effects on U.S. and China growth.
Bund yields are poised to close the week on a high note, breaking a five-week downward trend following indications that the United States could scale back tariffs on Chinese imports. The potential tariff reduction has alleviated some concerns about a trade war and its ripple effects on the global economy.
In a concurrent development, President Donald Trump has confirmed that trade discussions between the U.S. and China are active, counteracting Chinese claims of stalled talks. Euro zone borrowing costs experienced a jump as traders adjusted their European Central Bank interest rate cut expectations, spurred by reports that the White House is considering tariff cuts against China.
Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, increased by 3.5 basis points to 2.48%, marking a weekly rise. Analysts like Mohit Kumar suggest that Trump's trade tactics with China may eventually require re-evaluation. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields inched down, influenced by hopes of lower tariffs and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)