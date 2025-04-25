Bund Yields Surge as Trade Tensions Ease and Euro Zone Rates Shift

Bund yields are poised to close the week on a high note, breaking a five-week downward trend following indications that the United States could scale back tariffs on Chinese imports. The potential tariff reduction has alleviated some concerns about a trade war and its ripple effects on the global economy.

In a concurrent development, President Donald Trump has confirmed that trade discussions between the U.S. and China are active, counteracting Chinese claims of stalled talks. Euro zone borrowing costs experienced a jump as traders adjusted their European Central Bank interest rate cut expectations, spurred by reports that the White House is considering tariff cuts against China.

Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's benchmark, increased by 3.5 basis points to 2.48%, marking a weekly rise. Analysts like Mohit Kumar suggest that Trump's trade tactics with China may eventually require re-evaluation. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields inched down, influenced by hopes of lower tariffs and potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

