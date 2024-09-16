Delhi University Spot Round-I Admission Schedule Announced

Delhi University has officially announced its schedule for the allocation and admission process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25 under Spot Round-I.

According to Sunday's notification, the application process will commence on September 18 at 10 am and will remain open until 11.59 pm on September 19. The seat allocation results will be declared on September 21 at 3 pm.

Eligible candidates who applied for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but are not admitted to any college as of 5 pm on September 17 can participate by opting for 'Spot Admission' through their dashboard. Upon seat allocation, candidates must accept the offer by 11.59 pm on September 22, and the last date for payment is 4.59 pm on September 24.

The notification further stated that only programme-college combinations with vacant seats can be selected based on the candidate's category. Failure to accept an allocated seat in a Spot round will result in forfeiture of eligibility for Delhi University admission. Additionally, there will be no upgrading or withdrawal options during the Spot Admission rounds, with all admissions being final.

Candidates should note that all admitted candidates' dashboards will be locked in freeze mode, preventing any withdrawal of admissions after 5 pm on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)