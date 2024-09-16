Left Menu

Delhi University Spot Round-I Admission Schedule Announced

Delhi University has released the schedule for Spot Round-I admissions for undergraduate programs for the 2024-25 academic year. The application opens on September 18 and closes on September 19. Seat allocation will be declared on September 21, and candidates must accept offers by September 22, with payment due by September 24.

Updated: 16-09-2024 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi University has officially announced its schedule for the allocation and admission process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25 under Spot Round-I.

According to Sunday's notification, the application process will commence on September 18 at 10 am and will remain open until 11.59 pm on September 19. The seat allocation results will be declared on September 21 at 3 pm.

Eligible candidates who applied for the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS-UG)-2024 but are not admitted to any college as of 5 pm on September 17 can participate by opting for 'Spot Admission' through their dashboard. Upon seat allocation, candidates must accept the offer by 11.59 pm on September 22, and the last date for payment is 4.59 pm on September 24.

The notification further stated that only programme-college combinations with vacant seats can be selected based on the candidate's category. Failure to accept an allocated seat in a Spot round will result in forfeiture of eligibility for Delhi University admission. Additionally, there will be no upgrading or withdrawal options during the Spot Admission rounds, with all admissions being final.

Candidates should note that all admitted candidates' dashboards will be locked in freeze mode, preventing any withdrawal of admissions after 5 pm on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

