Delhi High Court Calls for Action on Unsafe Coaching Centres

The Delhi High Court has criticized the administration's negligence regarding the safety of coaching centres, granting interim bail to four co-owners of a basement where three civil services aspirants drowned. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma called for immediate action to address the hazardous conditions these centres operate under.

In an order dated September 13, Justice Sharma lamented the ongoing nature of such tragic incidents and urged the Lieutenant Governor to form a committee led by a former judge to inspect all coaching centres. The committee is tasked with ensuring these institutions operate safely and away from unsafe buildings.

The court also directed the four co-owners to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross Society by November 30 to create a fund aimed at preventing further tragedies and aiding the affected families. The LG has been asked to ensure that the funds are used properly and that coaching centres comply with safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)