Left Menu

Delhi High Court Calls for Action on Unsafe Coaching Centres

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to four landlords of a coaching centre basement where three civil services aspirants drowned in July. The court criticized the administration’s negligence and urged the Lieutenant Governor to form a committee to ensure coaching centres operate safely. A fund of Rs 5 crore will be created for this purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:28 IST
Delhi High Court Calls for Action on Unsafe Coaching Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has criticized the administration's negligence regarding the safety of coaching centres, granting interim bail to four co-owners of a basement where three civil services aspirants drowned. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma called for immediate action to address the hazardous conditions these centres operate under.

In an order dated September 13, Justice Sharma lamented the ongoing nature of such tragic incidents and urged the Lieutenant Governor to form a committee led by a former judge to inspect all coaching centres. The committee is tasked with ensuring these institutions operate safely and away from unsafe buildings.

The court also directed the four co-owners to deposit Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross Society by November 30 to create a fund aimed at preventing further tragedies and aiding the affected families. The LG has been asked to ensure that the funds are used properly and that coaching centres comply with safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024