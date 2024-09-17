University of Melbourne Inaugurates Global Centre in Delhi to Foster Educational and Research Ties
The University of Melbourne launched its Global Centre in Delhi to serve as a central hub in India. This centre aims to enhance educational and research collaborations, feature cultural performances, and provide non-award training programs. It will also promote meaningful interactions between Australian and Indian students.
The University of Melbourne inaugurated its Global Centre in Delhi on Tuesday, marking a significant step in strengthening educational and research collaborations between Australia and India. The centre, situated in the capital, will serve as a central hub for showcasing the university's extensive educational offerings, cutting-edge research, and community engagement programs.
Philip Green, the High Commissioner of Australia to India, highlighted that the centre epitomizes the shared vision of Australia and India for education and research as catalysts for economic growth and social impact. 'The centre will foster new opportunities for students and researchers to collaborate, innovate, and address shared challenges for the mutual benefit of both nations,' Green stated.
Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture, and Engagement) at the University of Melbourne, emphasized that the centre will host cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series. It will connect with Indian corporations and academic institutions to facilitate joint projects and workshops, promoting meaningful interactions between Australian and Indian students.
