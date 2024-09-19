Left Menu

Telangana CM Urges Industrialists to Support 'Young India Skills University'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on industrialists to support the 'Young India Skills University' by contributing to its corpus fund. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore and 150 acres for the institution. The initiative aims to address the mismatch between employment skills and job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:24 IST
Telangana CM Urges Industrialists to Support 'Young India Skills University'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged industrialists and prominent companies to participate in the 'Young India Skills University' project being launched in the state.

During a meeting with the university board's chairman Anand Mahindra, its members, and other industrialists, Reddy announced the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore and 150 acres of land for the initiative.

Reddy emphasized the need for industrialists to contribute to the university's corpus fund to bridge the gap between job opportunities and employable skills among youth. The CM also mentioned a similar project, the 'Young India Sports University,' aimed at training youth for the 2028 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024