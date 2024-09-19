Telangana CM Urges Industrialists to Support 'Young India Skills University'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged industrialists and prominent companies to participate in the 'Young India Skills University' project being launched in the state.

During a meeting with the university board's chairman Anand Mahindra, its members, and other industrialists, Reddy announced the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore and 150 acres of land for the initiative.

Reddy emphasized the need for industrialists to contribute to the university's corpus fund to bridge the gap between job opportunities and employable skills among youth. The CM also mentioned a similar project, the 'Young India Sports University,' aimed at training youth for the 2028 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)