Left Menu

Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Last-Minute NEET-PG Pattern Changes

The Supreme Court questioned sudden changes to the NEET-PG 2024 exam pattern by the National Board of Education, citing potential student distress. Students' pleas, represented by senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, seek transparency through the disclosure of answer keys and question papers. The court has listed further hearings for September 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:35 IST
Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Last-Minute NEET-PG Pattern Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court questioned last-minute changes to the NEET-PG 2024 pattern by the National Board of Education, describing the move as 'very unusual' and potentially distressing for students. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, leading the bench, highlighted that such alterations just three days before the test could trigger student meltdowns.

The court's observations came after senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, representing the students, stressed the lack of clarity and rules, citing the need for a standardized approach. She pointed out the test was split into two parts shortly before the exam date. The NBE defended its actions, arguing no new or unusual methods were employed.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for these issues on September 27, following pleas from students demanding the disclosure of NEET-PG answer keys and question papers. The students argue this is essential for transparency. Additionally, discrepancies between students' scores and unofficial answer keys have raised suspicions about the ranking process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024