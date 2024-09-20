Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Last-Minute NEET-PG Pattern Changes

The Supreme Court questioned last-minute changes to the NEET-PG 2024 pattern by the National Board of Education, describing the move as 'very unusual' and potentially distressing for students. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, leading the bench, highlighted that such alterations just three days before the test could trigger student meltdowns.

The court's observations came after senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, representing the students, stressed the lack of clarity and rules, citing the need for a standardized approach. She pointed out the test was split into two parts shortly before the exam date. The NBE defended its actions, arguing no new or unusual methods were employed.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for these issues on September 27, following pleas from students demanding the disclosure of NEET-PG answer keys and question papers. The students argue this is essential for transparency. Additionally, discrepancies between students' scores and unofficial answer keys have raised suspicions about the ranking process.

