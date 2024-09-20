Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Telangana High Court's Medical College Admission Order

The Supreme Court has stayed a Telangana High Court order that permanent residents cannot be denied admission benefits in state medical colleges due to study or residence outside the state. The Telangana government, appealing to the Supreme Court, has agreed to a one-time exception for 135 students affected by the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:25 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday paused a Telangana High Court order, which ruled that permanent residents or those domiciled in the state cannot be denied the benefit of admission in the medical colleges in the state merely because of their study or residence outside Telangana.

A bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued a notice on the appeal filed by the state government. The petition came from Kalluri Naga Narasimha Abhiram, who had earlier approached the high court.

In a significant concession, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Telangana, assured the court that a one-time exception would be provided to 135 students who had appeared before the high court. Thus, until further listing, the High Court's September 5, 2024 order remains stayed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

