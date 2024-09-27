NIT Student Booked for Stalking and Threatening Classmate
Police booked an NIT student for allegedly stalking and threatening a female classmate. The accused misbehaved and used indecent language towards the victim. Students protested, demanding safety measures. An FIR has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.
An NIT student has been booked for allegedly stalking and threatening a female classmate. Police received a complaint from the woman, a student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, alleging harassment by her classmate over a few days, according to Superintendent of Police Hamirpur, Bhagat Singh Thakur.
Thakur said the accused had recently misbehaved with the complainant, used inappropriate language, and threatened her. Following a complaint filed through the dean of student welfare, the police registered an FIR against the student under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The incident sparked protests from the institute's students, mostly women, who demanded stricter safety measures. First-year students skipped classes to join the protest, prompting the institute's management to engage with the victim and submit a signed statement to the police. The students then returned to their hostels. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
