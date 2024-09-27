NIT Student Booked for Stalking and Threatening Classmate

An NIT student has been booked for allegedly stalking and threatening a female classmate. Police received a complaint from the woman, a student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, alleging harassment by her classmate over a few days, according to Superintendent of Police Hamirpur, Bhagat Singh Thakur.

Thakur said the accused had recently misbehaved with the complainant, used inappropriate language, and threatened her. Following a complaint filed through the dean of student welfare, the police registered an FIR against the student under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident sparked protests from the institute's students, mostly women, who demanded stricter safety measures. First-year students skipped classes to join the protest, prompting the institute's management to engage with the victim and submit a signed statement to the police. The students then returned to their hostels. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)