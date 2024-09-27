Left Menu

Belgium's Royals Urge Pope Francis for Concrete Actions on Clergy Abuse

Pope Francis faced calls from Belgium's King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo for concrete steps to address sexual abuse by Catholic clergy during his visit to Belgium. Both leaders emphasized that the Church's past actions were insufficient. The trip centered on the anniversary of two Catholic universities but was overshadowed by abuse scandals.

Updated: 27-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:27 IST
Pope Francis

Belgium's King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged Pope Francis on Friday to implement concrete measures to combat sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy, spotlighting the issue during his visit. Their unusually forceful public statements added pressure to the pontiff's trip, intended to mark the 600th anniversary of two Catholic universities.

In welcoming Francis, Philippe emphasized that the Church had taken "far too long" to address the scandals, while De Croo insisted that "words alone are not enough" and "concrete steps must also be taken." The leaders' remarks come amid a new wave of scrutiny following a recent television documentary series and parliamentary investigation.

Pope Francis, who has prioritized addressing clergy abuse, reiterated the Church's commitment to tackling the issue globally. He called for the Church to "be ashamed and ask forgiveness" for the abuse, labeling it a crime. Francis is also scheduled to meet privately with survivors later in Brussels during his visit.

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

