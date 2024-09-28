Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Fast-Tracks ITI Recruitment Process

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren distributed appointment letters to 444 training officers in various ITI trades. Despite challenges, examination and recruitment by JPSC and JSSC are progressing swiftly. On Friday, 527 candidates in different trades received appointment letters, with significant placements in top private companies this year.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday distributed appointment letters among 444 training officers in 29 trades of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Soren announced that examinations and recruitment processes are moving quickly in Jharkhand, despite numerous challenges.

He highlighted that the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) are working at a rapid pace to facilitate recruitment, and 527 candidates in various trades such as teaching, engineering, and technical roles received appointment letters on Friday.

Currently, 74 government ITIs and 16 ITIs in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas are operational, providing industrial training to over 1,400 youths. Soren noted that approximately 3,000 candidates secured placements in top private companies this year, underscoring the provision of job opportunities for trainees.

