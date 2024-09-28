Union Minister Advocates NEP 2020 for Viksit Bharat 2047

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the pivotal role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in achieving the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Speaking at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Majumdar called for the true implementation of NEP 2020 to realize its potential benefits.

The Minister also inaugurated the 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir,' a Dignity Campaign for sanitation workers, at EFLU's Indoor Stadium. He stressed the need for universities to offer courses in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and to integrate these with existing programs.

Majumdar further urged university administrators to promote research in futuristic sectors and enhance the employability of students. He praised EFLU's efforts in mentoring other institutions and inaugurated several facilities, including a Library Reading Room and a sapling planting initiative under the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)