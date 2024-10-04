Left Menu

A New Horizon: Prime Minister Internship Scheme Launch

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, announced in the 2024 Union Budget, offers over 2,200 internship opportunities and aims to cover 1.25 lakh candidates by March 2025. Costing around Rs 800 crore, the scheme will operate through an online portal, providing stipends and targeting 1 crore candidates over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:12 IST
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has officially launched, presenting more than 2,200 opportunities listed on an online portal as of Friday. According to sources, this initiative is part of a pilot project expected to cost roughly Rs 800 crore.

Set to commence on December 2, the program plans to accommodate 1.25 lakh candidates in the current financial year ending March 2025. Announced in the Union Budget 2024, this scheme will operate through 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in', a portal developed by the corporate affairs ministry.

Registrations are slated to begin on October 12, with interns receiving Rs 5,000 monthly and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. The government aims to provide internship opportunities for 1 crore candidates aged 21-24 years over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

