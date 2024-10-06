Left Menu

Revolutionizing Education: The Rise of Jharkhand's Schools of Excellence

The Jharkhand government has launched the CM Schools of Excellence to provide quality education to students from poor backgrounds. With modern facilities and extracurricular activities, these schools aim to compete with private institutions. Plans are underway to expand the number of such schools and introduce vocational training.

Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:19 IST
The Jharkhand government is transforming the educational landscape with its ambitious CM Schools of Excellence initiative, providing poor students access to facilities that rival private institutions.

Launched last year, this program has already established 80 schools, providing students like Anjali Singh with tools like smart boards, modern laboratories, and digital classrooms.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to expand these schools to 5,000, aiming to close the gap between government and private education and prepare students for future vocational opportunities in multiple fields.

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

