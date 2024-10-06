Revolutionizing Education: The Rise of Jharkhand's Schools of Excellence

The Jharkhand government is transforming the educational landscape with its ambitious CM Schools of Excellence initiative, providing poor students access to facilities that rival private institutions.

Launched last year, this program has already established 80 schools, providing students like Anjali Singh with tools like smart boards, modern laboratories, and digital classrooms.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to expand these schools to 5,000, aiming to close the gap between government and private education and prepare students for future vocational opportunities in multiple fields.

