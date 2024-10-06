Revolutionizing Education: The Rise of Jharkhand's Schools of Excellence
The Jharkhand government has launched the CM Schools of Excellence to provide quality education to students from poor backgrounds. With modern facilities and extracurricular activities, these schools aim to compete with private institutions. Plans are underway to expand the number of such schools and introduce vocational training.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government is transforming the educational landscape with its ambitious CM Schools of Excellence initiative, providing poor students access to facilities that rival private institutions.
Launched last year, this program has already established 80 schools, providing students like Anjali Singh with tools like smart boards, modern laboratories, and digital classrooms.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced plans to expand these schools to 5,000, aiming to close the gap between government and private education and prepare students for future vocational opportunities in multiple fields.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India will never accept any tainted person; time to dethrone Hemant Soren and vote BJP to power in J'khand: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Criticizes Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
J'khand CM Hemant Soren played with India's healthy democratic practices, indulged in corruption: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Chatra.
Rajnath Singh Slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Over Corruption Allegations
Chirag Paswan Slams Hemant Soren: ‘Vulture’ Remark Sparks Political Controversy