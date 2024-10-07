Bihar's Teacher Transfer Policy: A New Era for Education
The Bihar government has introduced a new transfer and posting policy for state government school teachers. The policy prioritizes teachers with serious illnesses or disabilities and intends to standardize the transfer process, purportedly improving education quality. It will apply only to teachers who have passed competency tests.
On Monday, the Bihar government unveiled a transformative transfer and posting policy targeting government school teachers in the state, emphasizing support for educators with serious illnesses or disabilities.
Education Minister Sunil Kumar emphasized that transfer applications will be exclusively processed online. The policy, he asserts, seeks to standardize transfer practices, relieving teachers and enhancing educational outcomes. Notably, priority is given to teachers facing health challenges, those living alone, or part of a husband-wife teaching duo. Further stipulations limit female teacher representation to 70% per school.
Compulsory transfers occur every five years, offering teachers ten location preferences, usually nearby subdivisions or districts. The policy now facilitates transfers for over 1.80 lakh eligible teachers statewide, excluding those failing district-selected competency tests. A district-level panel is set to manage any arising complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
