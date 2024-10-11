Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS Over Education Shortfalls

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the previous BRS government for inadequacies in residential schools for SC, ST, BC, and minorities. He laid the foundation for new integrated schools, recalling previous efforts by ex-PM P V Narasimha Rao and highlighting the importance of better educational facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:29 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday criticized the previous BRS administration for failing to provide adequate facilities in government residential schools for marginalized communities.

During the foundation-laying ceremony for a new integrated residential school in Ranga Reddy district, Reddy questioned former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts in ensuring decent classrooms, hostels, and quality food for the students.

Highlighting inadequacies, Reddy said that if the BRS had allocated Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 crores over ten years, sufficient infrastructure could have been provided. He also stated that 5,000 schools were shut under the BRS rule, limiting access for the poor. The new 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools' across 28 sites aim to foster inclusion and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

