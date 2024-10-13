Debate Over Madrasa Funding in Kerala Amid NCPCR Directives

Kerala's madrasas remain unaffected by the NCPCR's call to end state funding, as these institutions operate without government financial assistance, according to community leaders.

Abdul Samad Pookkottur, an Islamic scholar, emphasized that both religious and general education are fundamental rights, as granted by India's constitution.

Critics argue that the NCPCR's directive aligns with the Sangh Parivar agenda, aiming to marginalize Muslim communities. The Commission's report underscores concerns over madrasas not adhering to the Right to Education Act, impacting the quality of education.

