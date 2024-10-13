Debate Over Madrasa Funding in Kerala Amid NCPCR Directives
The recent call by the NCPCR to halt state funding for madrasas is unlikely to affect those in Kerala, as they receive no government aid. Islamic leaders in Kerala emphasized the importance of religious education being a fundamental right, while criticizing the NCPCR’s directives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:14 IST
Kerala's madrasas remain unaffected by the NCPCR's call to end state funding, as these institutions operate without government financial assistance, according to community leaders.
Abdul Samad Pookkottur, an Islamic scholar, emphasized that both religious and general education are fundamental rights, as granted by India's constitution.
Critics argue that the NCPCR's directive aligns with the Sangh Parivar agenda, aiming to marginalize Muslim communities. The Commission's report underscores concerns over madrasas not adhering to the Right to Education Act, impacting the quality of education.
