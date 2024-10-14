Left Menu

Delhi University's Executive Council Restructuring Sparks Debate

Delhi University is reviewing proposals to increase the central government's representation in its Executive Council, raising concerns over academic autonomy. The university's Strategic Plan 2024-2047 and Institutional Development Plan were approved, prompting debates about privatization. New educational courses and fee hikes for medical officers were sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University is considering a proposal to enhance central government representation in its Executive Council, sparking discussions on academic autonomy.

The university's Strategic Plan 2024-2047 and Institutional Development Plan were endorsed, fueling debates over their potential to favor privatization in public education.

New language courses and a fee hike for medical officers were approved, marking significant changes in the university's academic and operational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

