Delhi University's Executive Council Restructuring Sparks Debate
Delhi University is reviewing proposals to increase the central government's representation in its Executive Council, raising concerns over academic autonomy. The university's Strategic Plan 2024-2047 and Institutional Development Plan were approved, prompting debates about privatization. New educational courses and fee hikes for medical officers were sanctioned.
Delhi University is considering a proposal to enhance central government representation in its Executive Council, sparking discussions on academic autonomy.
The university's Strategic Plan 2024-2047 and Institutional Development Plan were endorsed, fueling debates over their potential to favor privatization in public education.
New language courses and a fee hike for medical officers were approved, marking significant changes in the university's academic and operational landscape.
