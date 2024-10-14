Jharkhand Govt Unveils Massive Education Infrastructure Initiatives

The Jharkhand government has taken a pivotal step in enhancing its education infrastructure by approving numerous high-cost proposals. Key among these is the establishment of engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes with an overall investment of Rs 530 crore.

This decision arose from a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, where 29 crucial resolutions were passed. Notable projects include the construction of the Government Polytechnic and Engineering College in Jamshedpur, with funds totaling over Rs 525 crore earmarked for these developments.

In addition to education, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 42.83 crore for the second phase of the Netarhat Tourism Project and approved road reconstruction efforts amounting to Rs 109.16 crore in Garhwa. Other approvals encompassed guidelines amendments for various schemes and the setup of integrated science and mathematics labs in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)