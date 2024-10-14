Left Menu

Jharkhand Govt Unveils Massive Education Infrastructure Initiatives

The Jharkhand government approved significant proposals in the education sector, including engineering colleges and polytechnics totaling Rs 530 crore. Key decisions involve the construction of several educational institutions and improvements in infrastructure. Additional funds were allocated for tourism development and the Jharkhand State Institutional Ranking Framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:17 IST
Jharkhand Govt Unveils Massive Education Infrastructure Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has taken a pivotal step in enhancing its education infrastructure by approving numerous high-cost proposals. Key among these is the establishment of engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes with an overall investment of Rs 530 crore.

This decision arose from a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, where 29 crucial resolutions were passed. Notable projects include the construction of the Government Polytechnic and Engineering College in Jamshedpur, with funds totaling over Rs 525 crore earmarked for these developments.

In addition to education, the cabinet sanctioned Rs 42.83 crore for the second phase of the Netarhat Tourism Project and approved road reconstruction efforts amounting to Rs 109.16 crore in Garhwa. Other approvals encompassed guidelines amendments for various schemes and the setup of integrated science and mathematics labs in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024