Himachal's Education Transformation: Smart Classrooms & Quality Teaching

Himachal Pradesh is taking significant strides under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to transform its educational landscape. The government aims not just to open new schools and colleges but to ensure they are well-equipped with qualified educators and modern facilities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Block-C building of Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya in Shimla, Sukhu announced plans to convert all classrooms into smart classrooms. The initiative, which cost Rs nine crore, also includes constructing a new hostel and allocating Rs 50 lakh for developing a digital library and repairing the science block.

In an official statement, Sukhu stressed the importance of enhancing education quality across the state. The government is implementing Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in phases across assembly constituencies, focusing on improving rural education. Additionally, policies will be developed to prohibit teacher transfers during the academic session and address future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)