Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: IIM Indore & TimesPro Launch Senior Management Programme

IIM Indore, in collaboration with TimesPro, announces its fourth batch of the Senior Management Programme, targeting senior professionals. The programme aims to develop agile leaders adept in strategic leadership, AI, data analytics, and digital transformation. It's an opportunity for executives to enhance skills and excel in the dynamic business world.

Indore, October 16: The Indian Institute of Management Indore has teamed up with TimesPro to offer the fourth edition of the Senior Management Programme, targeting senior professionals. This initiative aims to cultivate agile leaders by integrating strategic leadership, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital transformation. Designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving business landscape, the programme is essential for executives looking to enhance their leadership skills.

The curriculum focuses on AI-driven decision-making and customer-centric innovation, combining digital transformation principles with leadership strategies for a competitive edge. Covering 21 topics across four modules, it includes a Capstone project offering practical experience. This 12-month programme is designed for professionals with over 10 years of experience aspiring to leadership roles.

Participants will benefit from a three-day campus immersion at IIM Indore, engaging in collaborative projects and networking with peers across various sectors. The programme is delivered via TimesPro's Interactive Learning platform, featuring case studies, lectures, and group discussions. Graduates will gain prestigious alumni status from IIM Indore, boosting their professional network.

