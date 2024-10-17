Left Menu

Navigating College Refunds: CollegeDekho's Innovative Solution

CollegeDekho has launched the 'Right To Refund' service to assist students in India with the college fee refund process. Aimed at increasing awareness and providing support, this initiative educates students about refund policies. It offers personalized guidance, ensuring smoother transitions to colleges aligning with personal aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:01 IST
CollegeDekho, the largest higher education platform in India, introduces the 'Right To Refund' service to tackle an urgent issue faced by students: the complicated college fee refund process.

This launch seeks to fill an information gap, supporting students and parents as they navigate the administration of refunds. By enlightening them on policies and processes, CollegeDekho strives to ensure a less stressful experience.

Targeting the millions of students pressured by deadlines, the service offers customized counselling and step-by-step assistance, enabling better educational outcomes by guiding students to suitable college choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

