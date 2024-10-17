Navigating College Refunds: CollegeDekho's Innovative Solution

CollegeDekho, the largest higher education platform in India, introduces the 'Right To Refund' service to tackle an urgent issue faced by students: the complicated college fee refund process.

This launch seeks to fill an information gap, supporting students and parents as they navigate the administration of refunds. By enlightening them on policies and processes, CollegeDekho strives to ensure a less stressful experience.

Targeting the millions of students pressured by deadlines, the service offers customized counselling and step-by-step assistance, enabling better educational outcomes by guiding students to suitable college choices.

