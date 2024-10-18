Rising Fear: The Segregation of Delhi's Muslim Communities
Following the 2020 riots in New Delhi targeting Muslims, many have relocated to Muslim-majority enclaves seeking safety. This trend highlights a broader nationwide increase in segregation, fueled by rising Islamophobia. Economic factors contribute to this shift, impacting education and living conditions in these overpopulated areas.
In February 2020, Nasreen and her husband Tofik, residents of Shiv Vihar, became victims of riots targeting Muslims. Tofik suffered a significant injury during the violence, which led the couple to move to Loni, a Muslim-majority area with poorer infrastructure.
As turmoil rose, Muslims in Delhi began congregating in enclaves, seeking safety. The central neighborhood of Jamia Nagar, despite its growth in infrastructure, is facing overcrowding amid rising demand for housing among Muslims feeling threatened.
Experts point to increased segregation over the past decade, fueled by politics and rising anti-Muslim sentiment. The BJP's rhetoric is seen as a major factor, while others argue economic reasoning for the shift. Meanwhile, Muslim families face challenges in education and economic stability due to relocations.
