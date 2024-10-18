Left Menu

Rising Fear: The Segregation of Delhi's Muslim Communities

Following the 2020 riots in New Delhi targeting Muslims, many have relocated to Muslim-majority enclaves seeking safety. This trend highlights a broader nationwide increase in segregation, fueled by rising Islamophobia. Economic factors contribute to this shift, impacting education and living conditions in these overpopulated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 08:03 IST
Rising Fear: The Segregation of Delhi's Muslim Communities

In February 2020, Nasreen and her husband Tofik, residents of Shiv Vihar, became victims of riots targeting Muslims. Tofik suffered a significant injury during the violence, which led the couple to move to Loni, a Muslim-majority area with poorer infrastructure.

As turmoil rose, Muslims in Delhi began congregating in enclaves, seeking safety. The central neighborhood of Jamia Nagar, despite its growth in infrastructure, is facing overcrowding amid rising demand for housing among Muslims feeling threatened.

Experts point to increased segregation over the past decade, fueled by politics and rising anti-Muslim sentiment. The BJP's rhetoric is seen as a major factor, while others argue economic reasoning for the shift. Meanwhile, Muslim families face challenges in education and economic stability due to relocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024