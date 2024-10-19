India Boosts Educational Aid for Sri Lanka's Plantation Communities
India has increased its grant to Rs 172.25 million to enhance educational infrastructure for the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka’s plantation areas. The project involves upgrading nine schools and is part of India's ongoing education sector cooperation in Sri Lanka.
India has significantly increased its grant, now totaling Rs 172.25 million, to enhance educational infrastructure in Sri Lanka's plantation areas, particularly benefiting the Indian-origin Tamil community.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, represented by Santosh Jha, alongside J M Thilaka Jayasundara, Secretary of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Education and Science and Technology, formalized the funding agreement through diplomatic letters.
This initiative aims to upgrade infrastructure in nine plantation schools across various provinces. Supplementing these infrastructures, the project also focuses on training and capacity-building as core elements of India's development cooperation in Sri Lanka's education sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
