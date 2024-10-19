Left Menu

India Boosts Educational Aid for Sri Lanka's Plantation Communities

India has increased its grant to Rs 172.25 million to enhance educational infrastructure for the Indian-origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka’s plantation areas. The project involves upgrading nine schools and is part of India's ongoing education sector cooperation in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:00 IST
India Boosts Educational Aid for Sri Lanka's Plantation Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India has significantly increased its grant, now totaling Rs 172.25 million, to enhance educational infrastructure in Sri Lanka's plantation areas, particularly benefiting the Indian-origin Tamil community.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, represented by Santosh Jha, alongside J M Thilaka Jayasundara, Secretary of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Education and Science and Technology, formalized the funding agreement through diplomatic letters.

This initiative aims to upgrade infrastructure in nine plantation schools across various provinces. Supplementing these infrastructures, the project also focuses on training and capacity-building as core elements of India's development cooperation in Sri Lanka's education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024