Cyclonic Storm Shuts Down Odisha Schools

Educational institutions across 14 districts in Odisha will close from October 23-25 due to an impending cyclonic storm. A depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify, impacting coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha. The order affects schools, colleges, and professional institutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:34 IST
In anticipation of a potential cyclonic storm, educational institutions in 14 districts of Odisha will remain shuttered from October 23-25, as per an official notification. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is expected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm.

This depression is predicted to escalate into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and a severe one by October 25, with its effects primarily targeting the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha. As a precautionary measure, the state government has ordered the temporary closure of all schools, colleges, universities, technical and professional institutions, polytechnics, and ITIs in the specified districts.

The districts mentioned in the closure directive include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, and Khurda. Heads of the affected institutions have received necessary instructions to comply with the closure order.

