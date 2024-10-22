Cyclonic Storm Shuts Down Odisha Schools

In anticipation of a potential cyclonic storm, educational institutions in 14 districts of Odisha will remain shuttered from October 23-25, as per an official notification. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is expected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm.

This depression is predicted to escalate into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and a severe one by October 25, with its effects primarily targeting the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha. As a precautionary measure, the state government has ordered the temporary closure of all schools, colleges, universities, technical and professional institutions, polytechnics, and ITIs in the specified districts.

The districts mentioned in the closure directive include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, and Khurda. Heads of the affected institutions have received necessary instructions to comply with the closure order.

(With inputs from agencies.)