Supreme Court Voids 25,753 Teachers' Appointments in West Bengal
The Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, citing a flawed selection process. While employees do not need to return their salaries, the court mandated a new selection process in three months, except for disabled staff, on humanitarian grounds.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools invalid. The decision deemed the selection process as 'vitiated and tainted'.
The court ruled that while these employees don't need to return their previously earned salaries and emoluments, a fresh selection process must be initiated and completed within three months. Exceptions were made for disabled employees, allowing them to retain their positions on humanitarian grounds.
This ruling upholds an April 2024 judgment by the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court also scheduled a hearing on April 4 to address the West Bengal government's appeal against an ordered CBI probe into the matter.
