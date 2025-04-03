Left Menu

Supreme Court Voids 25,753 Teachers' Appointments in West Bengal

The Supreme Court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, citing a flawed selection process. While employees do not need to return their salaries, the court mandated a new selection process in three months, except for disabled staff, on humanitarian grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:23 IST
Supreme Court Voids 25,753 Teachers' Appointments in West Bengal
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools invalid. The decision deemed the selection process as 'vitiated and tainted'.

The court ruled that while these employees don't need to return their previously earned salaries and emoluments, a fresh selection process must be initiated and completed within three months. Exceptions were made for disabled employees, allowing them to retain their positions on humanitarian grounds.

This ruling upholds an April 2024 judgment by the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court also scheduled a hearing on April 4 to address the West Bengal government's appeal against an ordered CBI probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025