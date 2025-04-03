Supreme Court Voids 25,753 Teachers' Appointments in West Bengal

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools invalid. The decision deemed the selection process as 'vitiated and tainted'.

The court ruled that while these employees don't need to return their previously earned salaries and emoluments, a fresh selection process must be initiated and completed within three months. Exceptions were made for disabled employees, allowing them to retain their positions on humanitarian grounds.

This ruling upholds an April 2024 judgment by the Calcutta High Court. The Supreme Court also scheduled a hearing on April 4 to address the West Bengal government's appeal against an ordered CBI probe into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)