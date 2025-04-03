Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Urges Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges all communities to celebrate Ram Navami peacefully and avoid rumors. She criticizes political parties for divisive tactics and clarifies a rumor about her resignation. Banerjee emphasizes unity and adherence to legal restrictions during festivities and addresses political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:36 IST
Mamata Banerjee Urges Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peaceful celebrations of Ram Navami across the state, urging the public to ignore divisive rumors.

In an implicit reference to the BJP, she criticized political outfits focused on religious division, urging adherence to police guidelines during festivities.

Addressing rumors of her resignation, Banerjee confirmed an FIR was filed, condemning those spreading fake news and accusing the Left parties of aligning with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

