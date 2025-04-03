Mamata Banerjee Urges Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peaceful celebrations of Ram Navami across the state, urging the public to ignore divisive rumors.

In an implicit reference to the BJP, she criticized political outfits focused on religious division, urging adherence to police guidelines during festivities.

Addressing rumors of her resignation, Banerjee confirmed an FIR was filed, condemning those spreading fake news and accusing the Left parties of aligning with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)