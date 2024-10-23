Left Menu

Amber Scholar Program Rewards Excellence in Global Student Community

Amber, a global student accommodation platform, has announced the winners of the 3rd amber Scholar scholarship. The top prize goes to Nigeria’s Fisayo Balogun, recognized for her creative excellence, followed by Karan Krishnamurthy from India and Natalie Mangen from the USA. The program supports educational goals globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:19 IST
The amber Scholar scholarship has announced the winners of its 3rd edition, underscoring the platform's commitment to supporting students worldwide. This year, the scholarship attracted diverse, high-quality entries, showcasing exceptional academic and creative talents.

Leading the pack is Nigeria’s Fisayo Balogun, who earned the grand prize of $7,000. Her innovative ideas impressed judges, raising the bar for future participants. Following her success, Karan Krishnamurthy from India claimed the 1st runner-up spot with a $5,000 prize, and Natalie Mangen from the USA secured the 2nd runner-up position, winning $3,000.

Amber continues to pave the way for education support through its annual competition, providing financial assistance to outstanding students. As the competition grows more intense each year, it reflects the burgeoning talent pool and unrelenting ambition of students globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

