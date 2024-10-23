Left Menu

Bridging Borders: Australian Universities Set Foot in India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the establishment of Australian university campuses in India, fostering collaboration and innovation. Speaking at the Australian International Education Conference in Melbourne, Pradhan emphasized the potential to advance knowledge and leverage technology, while his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, highlighted India's growing role in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent establishment of Australian university campuses in India marks a significant milestone in educational collaboration, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Speaking at the Australian International Education Conference in Melbourne, Pradhan expressed optimism about potential advancements in knowledge and opportunities for innovation.

In a bilateral meeting with Australian counterpart Jason Clare, both ministers underscored the transformative power of quality education. Clare acknowledged India's rising prominence, noting that by 2035, one in four global university graduates could be from India, pointing to robust educational ties over the past 30 years.

The discussions focused on shared priorities, including early childhood care and teacher capacity building. Pradhan's visit to educational institutions in Melbourne highlighted the commitment to exploring further partnership opportunities and strengthening ties between the countries' higher education sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

