Left Menu

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Leading the Way with Trust and Innovation

Niva Bupa Health Insurance has been acknowledged as one of India's most trusted and innovative health insurers, receiving numerous accolades for its performance and commitment to customer service. The company champions digital transformation, aiming to expand insurance accessibility and enhance healthcare services across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:26 IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Leading the Way with Trust and Innovation
Niva Bupa Shines at Industry Awards, Ends the Financial Year as One the Most Trusted Brands of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, a top player in India's healthcare insurance sector, has received multiple accolades for its exemplary performance and customer service. Recently, the company was named one of India's Most Trusted Brands by Team Marksmen Daily at an event in Mumbai.

The insurer's commendable achievements include wins at major industry awards such as Best Standalone Health Insurer at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards 2025 and 'Best Health Insurance Company' at the InsureNext Global Conclave & Awards 2025. These accolades underscore Niva Bupa's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in the insurance sector, aligning with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) vision.

Speaking on the company's successes, Krishnan Ramachandran, Managing Director and CEO, emphasized their focus on quality healthcare access and transparent, relevant insurance solutions. Niva Bupa proudly holds a claim settlement ratio above 90%, with an expanding network of over 10,000 hospitals, and serves more than 19.8 million customers, maintaining its status as a reliable partner in India's healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025