Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Leading the Way with Trust and Innovation

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, a top player in India's healthcare insurance sector, has received multiple accolades for its exemplary performance and customer service. Recently, the company was named one of India's Most Trusted Brands by Team Marksmen Daily at an event in Mumbai.

The insurer's commendable achievements include wins at major industry awards such as Best Standalone Health Insurer at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards 2025 and 'Best Health Insurance Company' at the InsureNext Global Conclave & Awards 2025. These accolades underscore Niva Bupa's commitment to innovation and digital transformation in the insurance sector, aligning with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) vision.

Speaking on the company's successes, Krishnan Ramachandran, Managing Director and CEO, emphasized their focus on quality healthcare access and transparent, relevant insurance solutions. Niva Bupa proudly holds a claim settlement ratio above 90%, with an expanding network of over 10,000 hospitals, and serves more than 19.8 million customers, maintaining its status as a reliable partner in India's healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)