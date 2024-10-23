Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Medical Education with New PG Courses

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the introduction of post-graduate courses at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College. The state approved new faculty positions and created 150 nursing posts to enhance healthcare services. Efforts for adequate staffing in other medical colleges continue to accommodate growing patient needs.

Updated: 23-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared the launch of post-graduate courses at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur, aiming to enhance the healthcare education infrastructure.

Sukhu announced the approval for recruiting six associate professors and 10 assistant professors in primary departments like General Medicine, Paediatrics, and Radiology. With specialists considered crucial in medical services, the introduction of these courses is deemed essential.

Facing increased patient loads, Sukhu emphasized the necessity for PG courses in other disciplines, alongside approving 150 nursing posts. Efforts to bolster staffing extend to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College, maintaining the momentum for better healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

