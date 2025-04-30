Germany Poised for Political Shift as Coalition Backs New Chancellor

Germany's political landscape is set for a significant shift as the centre-left Social Democrats voted to approve a groundbreaking coalition agreement on Wednesday.

This decision clears the path for Friedrich Merz to step in as Germany's next chancellor, following formal approval from his Union bloc. The pivotal vote in parliament is scheduled for May 6, where Merz requires a majority to succeed Olaf Scholz as the nation's 10th post-war chancellor.

The coalition's ambitious agenda includes revitalizing economic growth, enhancing defense expenditure, adopting a stricter stance on migration, and addressing overdue modernization needs.

