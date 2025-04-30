Left Menu

Germany Poised for Political Shift as Coalition Backs New Chancellor

Germany's Social Democrats have approved a coalition deal, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to become the new chancellor. The parliament will convene on May 6 to vote. The coalition plans focus on economic growth, defense spending, migration policy, and modernization improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:37 IST
Germany Poised for Political Shift as Coalition Backs New Chancellor
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's political landscape is set for a significant shift as the centre-left Social Democrats voted to approve a groundbreaking coalition agreement on Wednesday.

This decision clears the path for Friedrich Merz to step in as Germany's next chancellor, following formal approval from his Union bloc. The pivotal vote in parliament is scheduled for May 6, where Merz requires a majority to succeed Olaf Scholz as the nation's 10th post-war chancellor.

The coalition's ambitious agenda includes revitalizing economic growth, enhancing defense expenditure, adopting a stricter stance on migration, and addressing overdue modernization needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025