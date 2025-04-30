Left Menu

Leadership Shift in China's Aerospace Sector

Jin Zhuanglong, a notable figure in China's aerospace sector, has been replaced as industry minister by Li Lecheng. The decision was finalized during a regular session of China's top legislature. Li previously took on the role of the industry ministry's Communist Party chief earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:37 IST
Jin Zhuanglong, a key figure in China's expanding aerospace industry, has been ousted from his position as industry minister, according to a report by state media outlet Xinhua on Wednesday.

The decision came as part of the outcomes of a regular session of China's top legislative body, completed on the same day. Li Lecheng, who succeeded Jin as the ministry's Communist Party chief back in February, will now step into the role of industry minister.

This leadership change marks a significant point in the management of China's aerospace ambitions, a sector critical to the country's industrial and technological vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

