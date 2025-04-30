Mizoram Mourns the Loss of Ronald Sapa Tlau

Renowned Mizoram Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member, Ronald Sapa Tlau, passed away on Wednesday morning at a New Delhi hospital. He was 71 years old.

According to family sources, Tlau underwent an open heart surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday. Complications, including kidney failure, worsened his condition post-operation, ultimately leading to his death.

His body will be transported to Aizawl on Thursday, with the funeral set to take place at his residence in Aizawl's Zonuam. Tlau's political career, highlighted by his 2014 Rajya Sabha election, was marked by dedication to the Congress party in various roles since 2003.

