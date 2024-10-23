Left Menu

Delhi Schools Encourage Tech-Free Zones to Enhance Learning

The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a directive asking teachers to refrain from using mobile phones in classrooms, aiming to foster a more engaging physical learning environment. Teachers are encouraged to utilize smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices to enhance educational experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Directorate of Education has taken a significant step to enhance the learning environment by restricting the use of mobile phones in educational spaces. On Tuesday, a circular was issued advising teachers and staff against using mobile phones during classes, laboratory sessions, and library time.

The directive emphasizes the importance of creating a stimulating and interactive learning environment. It suggests that educators embrace technology like smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices, which transform ordinary walls into interactive workspaces.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to engage students more effectively by minimizing distractions and enhancing classroom interaction. With the implementation of such tools, the Directorate aims to bring a renewed focus to the educational process in Delhi's schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

