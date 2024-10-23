Delhi Schools Encourage Tech-Free Zones to Enhance Learning
The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a directive asking teachers to refrain from using mobile phones in classrooms, aiming to foster a more engaging physical learning environment. Teachers are encouraged to utilize smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices to enhance educational experiences.
The Delhi Directorate of Education has taken a significant step to enhance the learning environment by restricting the use of mobile phones in educational spaces. On Tuesday, a circular was issued advising teachers and staff against using mobile phones during classes, laboratory sessions, and library time.
The directive emphasizes the importance of creating a stimulating and interactive learning environment. It suggests that educators embrace technology like smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices, which transform ordinary walls into interactive workspaces.
This initiative is part of a broader effort to engage students more effectively by minimizing distractions and enhancing classroom interaction. With the implementation of such tools, the Directorate aims to bring a renewed focus to the educational process in Delhi's schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
