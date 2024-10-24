Indian Government Inaugurates New Aanbookhaireni Campus in Nepal

The inauguration of the Aanbookhaireni Campus, constructed with the support of the Indian government, was officially announced this Thursday. The campus, a product of a collaboration under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation, was realized with a financial input of NRs 30.01 million.

Located in Tanahun, the project was undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project and executed through the District Coordination Committee. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Shri Avinash Kumar Singh from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Shanti Raman Wagle, the Chief of the District Coordination Committee, and Shukra Chuman, the Chairman of Aanbookhaireni Rural Municipality.

Aanbookhaireni Campus, established in 2005 and affiliated with Tribhuvan University, offers Bachelor's degrees in Business Studies and Education to about 300 students, predominantly women. The initiative underscores India's ongoing support for infrastructure growth in Nepal's priority sectors, aligning with efforts to enhance educational opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)