Delhi's New Educational Milestone in Dwarka: A Game-Changer

Chief Minister Atishi laid the foundation for a new senior secondary school in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 19, promising it would rival the best private institutions. With world-class facilities, the school aims to accommodate 2000-2500 students, contributing to the region's growing shift towards government education.

Updated: 25-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to strengthen public education in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the foundation of a government senior secondary school at Dwarka Sector 19. The school boasts facilities designed to compete with the area's best private institutions.

Highlighting the necessity for voters to support education advocates, Atishi urged Delhi citizens to prioritize educational development over caste politics to secure the future of the city's children.

The planned 104-room school will feature a 750-seater amphitheatre, modern laboratories, a library, sports courts, catering to around 2500 students, marking another step in the education sector reform initiated by the AAP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

