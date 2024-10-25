Delhi's New Educational Milestone in Dwarka: A Game-Changer
Chief Minister Atishi laid the foundation for a new senior secondary school in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 19, promising it would rival the best private institutions. With world-class facilities, the school aims to accommodate 2000-2500 students, contributing to the region's growing shift towards government education.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to strengthen public education in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the foundation of a government senior secondary school at Dwarka Sector 19. The school boasts facilities designed to compete with the area's best private institutions.
Highlighting the necessity for voters to support education advocates, Atishi urged Delhi citizens to prioritize educational development over caste politics to secure the future of the city's children.
The planned 104-room school will feature a 750-seater amphitheatre, modern laboratories, a library, sports courts, catering to around 2500 students, marking another step in the education sector reform initiated by the AAP government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- education
- school
- Dwarka
- Atishi
- government
- Arvind Kejriwal
- students
- public schools
- facilities
ALSO READ
Central Government Boosts States' Festive Season Funds with Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution
Political Tensions Escalate: Atishi's Disputed Bungalow Eviction
Power Deal Revoked: Hub Power & Government in Settlement Talks
Omar Abdullah Sets Stage for Government Formation in J&K
Delhi Cabinet approves raising of annual MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore: CM Atishi.