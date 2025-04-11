NZ Government Expands Veteran Recognition, Launches National Tribute Day

In a landmark move to honour and recognise the contributions of New Zealand’s military personnel, the Government has announced significant changes to the legal and cultural recognition of veterans. Veterans Minister Chris Penk has unveiled plans to introduce new legislation aimed at broadening the definition of “veteran” and establishing a dedicated national day of tribute for former service members.

The proposed legislation, titled the Veterans’ Recognition Bill, represents a major shift in how New Zealand formally acknowledges military service. Currently, the definition of a veteran under the Veterans’ Support Act is limited to those who have completed Qualifying Service—primarily those deployed in high-risk operations or who served before the introduction of the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) scheme in 1974.

While this definition has governed eligibility for entitlements such as health and welfare support, it has been criticised by members of the military community for excluding thousands who served faithfully but fall outside the narrow legal framework.

A Broader and More Inclusive Definition

“The Government takes seriously its responsibility to honour and uphold the legacy of our veterans,” said Minister Penk. “We’ve heard the voices of the military community, who feel that the current legal definition of a veteran creates an unnecessary divide among those who have served.”

The new legislation will introduce a broader, standalone definition of “veteran” that is separate from the existing Veterans’ Support Act. It will apply to all former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel who have received one or more of the following recognitions:

The New Zealand Defence Service Medal (NZDSM): Awarded to personnel who have completed at least three years of NZDF service, including members of the Reserve Forces.

Operational Service or Campaign Medals: For participation in overseas deployments or missions.

Royal Honours and Decorations: Recognising exceptional contributions or achievements, including those awarded through the New Zealand Royal Honours system.

New Zealand Government Bravery and Excellence Medals: Given for acts of courage or outstanding performance.

This expansion acknowledges a broader swath of former military personnel who have made significant contributions, regardless of whether they served in a combat zone or met the older legal thresholds.

National Covenant and Veterans’ Day

One of the most symbolic and culturally meaningful components of the bill is the introduction of a national kawenata—a covenant between the Government and veterans. This formal agreement will express New Zealand’s enduring promise to respect, support, and honour all who have served in uniform. It is designed to reinforce a sense of identity, pride, and belonging among former service members.

“The word ‘veteran’ carries profound personal meaning,” Penk noted. “It speaks to identity, pride, and a recognition of service and sacrifice. It’s more than a title – it's about knowing that your country understands your contribution.”

Complementing the legislative changes will be the establishment of a National Veterans’ Day, an annual occasion to formally recognise the service and sacrifice of New Zealand’s veterans. This new day of tribute will feature the Veterans’ Service Awards, an annual ceremony highlighting exceptional contributions to the wellbeing of veterans and those who continue to uphold the values of military life in civilian society.

Importantly, the day will not be a public holiday, but it will serve as a unifying and celebratory event for the veteran community and the wider public. The exact date for the national day is yet to be confirmed, and will be selected in consultation with the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association (RSA) and the Veterans’ Advisory Board to ensure it resonates with veterans from all eras of service.

Support Services Still a Priority

While the Veterans’ Recognition Bill does not alter existing entitlements under the Veterans’ Support Act, the Government has reiterated its commitment to improving access to services for eligible veterans. This includes tackling persistent issues such as long wait times for medical and rehabilitative care.

“I am committed to better addressing the needs of veterans covered by the Veterans’ Support Act,” Penk said. “Reducing waiting lists and enhancing support remains a top priority.”

Acknowledging the Forgotten

One of the key motivations behind the legislative overhaul is the acknowledgment that many former service members have felt overlooked or invisible after transitioning to civilian life. By recognising all former personnel who have made significant contributions—regardless of whether they served in combat or during peacetime—the Government aims to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all veterans.

The RSA, which has long advocated for more inclusive recognition of service, welcomed the Government’s move and was instrumental in proposing the idea of a national tribute day.

“The Government acknowledges that some New Zealanders have historically felt invisible after leaving service – and we agree that this must change,” said Penk. “The steps we’re announcing today mark meaningful progress toward a future where those who have served feel recognised and valued by the nation they served to protect.”

What’s Next

The Veterans’ Recognition Bill will be introduced to Parliament in the coming months, with further details, including the date of the new national veterans’ day and the structure of the Veterans’ Service Awards, to be developed in partnership with the veteran community.

In the meantime, Minister Penk encourages all New Zealanders to reflect on the sacrifices made by former Defence Force personnel, and to support efforts to ensure no veteran is left behind in recognition or care.