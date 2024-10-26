Instilling Indian Values: A Key Focus in Education

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has highlighted the importance of integrating Indian values into the educational framework to ensure the comprehensive development of students.

During an event at Himachal Pradesh Technical University, he applauded the National Education Policy 2020 for emphasizing holistic development and introducing employment-oriented education while balancing morality and practicality.

Governor Shukla commended the university's initiatives, such as the leadership development program, aimed at nurturing human values, believing these efforts will significantly impact the students' brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)