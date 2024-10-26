Left Menu

Instilling Indian Values: A Key Focus in Education

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the necessity of incorporating Indian values into the education system for students' holistic development. Speaking at Himachal Pradesh Technical University, he endorsed the National Education Policy 2020's focus on balanced, value-oriented, and employment-driven education, praising efforts to imbue students with human values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has highlighted the importance of integrating Indian values into the educational framework to ensure the comprehensive development of students.

During an event at Himachal Pradesh Technical University, he applauded the National Education Policy 2020 for emphasizing holistic development and introducing employment-oriented education while balancing morality and practicality.

Governor Shukla commended the university's initiatives, such as the leadership development program, aimed at nurturing human values, believing these efforts will significantly impact the students' brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

