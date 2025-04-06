Rethinking Governance: Spirituality and Morality in Indian Leadership

In a recent address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted the fundamental differences between Western and Indian governance, pointing out the spiritual undertones in the Indian approach. According to Hosabale, Indian governance elevates both spiritual and material aspects of people's lives.

Hosabale drew inspiration from historical figures like Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, whom he celebrated for her moral integrity and dedication to service. Describing her as a beacon of righteousness, he encouraged invoking her name for daily inspiration, noting her historical achievements in philanthropy and good governance.

The RSS leader emphasized the need for governance rooted in morality, as exemplified by figures such as Lord Shri Ram and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He introduced the concept of 'dharmarajya' or rule of righteousness, asserting that morality remains a foundational element in the framework of Indian governance.

