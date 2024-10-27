Left Menu

Himachal's Educational Reform: A Step Towards Holistic Growth

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is enhancing its education system with a 17% budget increase for 2024-25. The focus is on holistic development, environmental sensitivity, and better employment prospects through initiatives like rainwater harvesting, modern courses, and job-oriented programs.

Updated: 27-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:09 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is set on revamping the state's educational landscape, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. In a recent address at Pinegrove School's annual event in Solan district, the chief minister outlined an increase of 17% in the education budget for 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing well-educated and environmentally-conscious students, the government plans to introduce rainwater harvesting systems and grid-connected rooftop plants in day-boarding schools. Additionally, the Dr Y S Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana aims to support meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing professional courses overseas, with an allocation of Rs 200 crore.

The initiative also includes the introduction of courses in artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, and drone training in technical institutions to equip youth with skills for future job markets. Moreover, job fairs and campus interviews are being prioritized across educational institutions to align employment opportunities with student abilities.

