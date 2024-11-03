West Bengal Expands Primary Schools to Class 5

In a significant move to enhance educational access, the West Bengal government has announced plans to introduce class 5 in 2,335 additional primary schools from January 2025. This expansion is in alignment with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Currently, approximately 18,000 primary schools have already incorporated class 5, shifting the educational structure which previously began secondary school at class 5.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to extend class 5 education across the remaining 29,000 state-run and state-aided primary schools over time, officials confirmed on Sunday.

