Left Menu

West Bengal Expands Primary Schools to Class 5

The West Bengal government is set to introduce class 5 in an additional 2,335 primary schools starting January 2025, complying with the Right to Education Act. Previously, class 5 was part of secondary education, and the expansion will gradually include more schools across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:36 IST
West Bengal Expands Primary Schools to Class 5
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance educational access, the West Bengal government has announced plans to introduce class 5 in 2,335 additional primary schools from January 2025. This expansion is in alignment with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

Currently, approximately 18,000 primary schools have already incorporated class 5, shifting the educational structure which previously began secondary school at class 5.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to extend class 5 education across the remaining 29,000 state-run and state-aided primary schools over time, officials confirmed on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024