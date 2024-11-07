Protests at NEHU Demand Registrar's Ouster
Students at North Eastern Hill University conducted protests for a second day demanding the removal of the registrar and deputy registrar. Vice-Chancellor Shukla promised an inquiry and meeting to address these concerns. Despite this, students expressed dissatisfaction and continued their agitation, seeking broader administrative changes.
Shillong
- Country:
- India
The normal operations at North Eastern Hill University were disrupted for a second day as students escalated their demands for the removal of top administrative officials.
Students camped outside the vice-chancellor's office, intensifying their call for an overhaul of the university's leadership.
Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla announced plans for an inquiry and meeting to address the demands but faced continued resistance from students demanding broader changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
