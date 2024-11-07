Left Menu

Protests at NEHU Demand Registrar's Ouster

Students at North Eastern Hill University conducted protests for a second day demanding the removal of the registrar and deputy registrar. Vice-Chancellor Shukla promised an inquiry and meeting to address these concerns. Despite this, students expressed dissatisfaction and continued their agitation, seeking broader administrative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The normal operations at North Eastern Hill University were disrupted for a second day as students escalated their demands for the removal of top administrative officials.

Students camped outside the vice-chancellor's office, intensifying their call for an overhaul of the university's leadership.

Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla announced plans for an inquiry and meeting to address the demands but faced continued resistance from students demanding broader changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

