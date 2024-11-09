MAHE Celebrates Academic Excellence at 32nd Convocation

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), recognized as an Institution of Eminence, has commenced its 32nd Convocation Ceremony. The event began on November 8th at KMC Greens, Manipal, honoring the achievements of its newest graduating class with over 5767 students set to receive their degrees over three days.

Prominent figures including Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, and Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director General of NIRA, addressed the ceremony. They applauded MAHE's pioneering research and innovation, urging graduates to tackle global issues such as environmental sustainability and resource management with ethical leadership and creativity.

The ceremony also saw two students, Melin Mathew and Manaswi P S, awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for their exemplary accomplishments. As MAHE continues to emphasize innovation in education, it remains a top choice for students seeking excellence and transformative academic experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)