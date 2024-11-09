Left Menu

MAHE Celebrates Academic Excellence at 32nd Convocation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) held its 32nd Convocation Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its latest graduating class. The event spanned three days, recognizing 5767 students' academic accomplishments. Esteemed guests emphasized innovation and leadership in addressing global challenges, while Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medals praised exceptional student achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:12 IST
MAHE Celebrates Academic Excellence at 32nd Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), recognized as an Institution of Eminence, has commenced its 32nd Convocation Ceremony. The event began on November 8th at KMC Greens, Manipal, honoring the achievements of its newest graduating class with over 5767 students set to receive their degrees over three days.

Prominent figures including Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, and Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director General of NIRA, addressed the ceremony. They applauded MAHE's pioneering research and innovation, urging graduates to tackle global issues such as environmental sustainability and resource management with ethical leadership and creativity.

The ceremony also saw two students, Melin Mathew and Manaswi P S, awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for their exemplary accomplishments. As MAHE continues to emphasize innovation in education, it remains a top choice for students seeking excellence and transformative academic experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024