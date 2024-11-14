Forging Future Leaders: IIM Calcutta’s Adaptive Vision

IIM Calcutta celebrated its 64th Foundation Day, with Director Saibal Chattopadhyay urging students to stay adaptable and forward-looking in today's rapidly evolving management landscape.

Chattopadhyay emphasized the institute's core commitment to excellence, knowledge, and innovation, reflecting on its enduring influence on academia and the global community.

The event included the Institute Lecture Series, led by Prof. Soumyakant Chakraborty, featuring Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, who encouraged students to leverage their education for meaningful societal contributions.

