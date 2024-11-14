Forging Future Leaders: IIM Calcutta’s Adaptive Vision
IIM Calcutta's 64th Foundation Day emphasized adaptability and forward-thinking in management education. Director Saibal Chattopadhyay highlighted the institution's commitment to excellence and innovation. The event featured the Institute Lecture Series, with Dr. Ajai Chowdhry urging students to apply their education for societal and economic impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:37 IST
- Country:
- India
IIM Calcutta celebrated its 64th Foundation Day, with Director Saibal Chattopadhyay urging students to stay adaptable and forward-looking in today's rapidly evolving management landscape.
Chattopadhyay emphasized the institute's core commitment to excellence, knowledge, and innovation, reflecting on its enduring influence on academia and the global community.
The event included the Institute Lecture Series, led by Prof. Soumyakant Chakraborty, featuring Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, who encouraged students to leverage their education for meaningful societal contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement