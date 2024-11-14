Delhi's New Educational Landmark: Inauguration of a State-of-the-Art Sarvodaya School
The Delhi Chief Minister inaugurated a new 131-room school in Sunder Nagri. It will serve 7,000 students with state-of-the-art facilities. This initiative aims to enhance educational quality by reducing overcrowding. The project reclaimed land once controlled by mafias, marking the government's commitment to education.
Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has inaugurated a massive 131-room school in Sunder Nagri, northeast Delhi, aiming to provide quality education to 7,000 students across two shifts.
During her address, Atishi highlighted the deplorable conditions in 2015, with overcrowded classrooms and inadequate infrastructure, making quality teaching difficult.
The reclaimed land, once lost to mafias, now hosts a facility featuring seven laboratories and significant educational amenities. The move emphasizes the AAP government's focus on education as Delhi heads towards elections.
