Delhi's New Educational Landmark: Inauguration of a State-of-the-Art Sarvodaya School

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has inaugurated a massive 131-room school in Sunder Nagri, northeast Delhi, aiming to provide quality education to 7,000 students across two shifts.

During her address, Atishi highlighted the deplorable conditions in 2015, with overcrowded classrooms and inadequate infrastructure, making quality teaching difficult.

The reclaimed land, once lost to mafias, now hosts a facility featuring seven laboratories and significant educational amenities. The move emphasizes the AAP government's focus on education as Delhi heads towards elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)